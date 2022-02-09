A children's book perfect for Valentine's Day

This children's book is just in time for Valentine's Day and although it's written for children, adults will love it to!

Loving Lulu by Awilda Prignano is a story about a little girl named Lulu who spends a lot of time with her Abuelita (grandma in Spanish) while her Mom is at work.

Lulu and her Abuelita spend their days listening to music, learning to cook as well as learning how to speak Spanish.

As time goes by Lulu notices that things don't seem to be the same with her Abuelita... little does Lulu know her Abuelita is suffering from dementia.

Readers will learn alongside Lulu different ways to express and communicate love to others through what they see, hear, and feel.

The author lovingly wrote this story to reflect her personal life... While she was at work her daughter, portrayed in the book as Lulu, spent her days with her grandmother, Awilda's mother, who passed away from dementia.

A portion of the book sales will be donated to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA) — an organization committed to advocating for, educating, and supporting those affected by Lewy Body Dementia (LBD).

To order your book or find more information go to LovingLuluStories.com.

