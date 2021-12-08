A Christmas musical is making its world premiere right here in Salt Lake City

Derek Hinckley is used to the stage from his time in his band, The Hinckley Brothers, but one day he decided he wanted to write a musical, which is no easy undertaking!

Hinckley moved to Nashville 13 years ago and his musical, “The Best Thing About Christmas” is inspired by events that have happened in his life.

The lead character moves his family to Nashville with dreams of people singing his songs but everything changes one December when the life of his daughter takes a tragic turn. His family rallies around him and helps him love Christmas again.

Director, Dana Durbano-Pearson, jumped at the chance to direct this Christmas musical and is excited for its world premiere right here in Salt Lake City.

The Best Thing About Christmas" premieres THIS Friday, December 10th and runs through Saturday, December 18th. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. (except Sunday) with a matinee at 4pm each Saturday at the Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center in Taylorsville.

For more about the musical go to thebestthingmusical.com and for tickets go to https://www.saltlakecountyarts.org/events/the-best-thing-about-christmas/