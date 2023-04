The Grimm is releasing a new album titled Grimm Times in early May 2023.

They recently posted a clip of a song off that album called A Mist Is Risin, which received 4.4 million views and more than 100,000 likes.

Grimm music is streaming all over the world including throughout the United States, India, Brazil, the Netherlands and Germany.

They say the message of their music is hope, which is resounding with listeners.

You can find more at TheGrimm.com.