A collection of home haunters come together to help make Halloween fun for all

This website helps you find the coolest Halloween displays in your neighborhood.
Posted at 2:15 PM, Oct 29, 2021
Rocky Mountain Haunters are a collection of people who really love to decorate for Halloween.

And, they want to share their creativity with you. They have a map on their website that will help you find the top homes to visit.

Remington Sorenson with Rocky Mountain Haunters says they're a supportive group who will offer advice if you would like it to get your yard noticed! He says, "If you want to know how to make a skeleton move, or how to set up lighting, we are here for you."

You can learn more and contact them at rockymountainhaunters.com.

