A college project turns into a viral sensation and a successful fashion company

The fashion brand Chelsea Reece started as a college project and quickly turned into a viral sensation.

Student and CEO, Teresa Jack, joined us to tell us more about her groundbreaking brand that's becoming a global household name.

She says she's always been driven by her love for fashion and she set out to create an extraordinary dress.

Teresa designed a dress that was not only elegant, but also designed for twirling, an experience that sparks joy.

Using the power of TikTok, and the support of the Salt Lake Community College entrepreneurship program, Teresa vision quickly caught fire as she asked her followers for feedback for her class project.

The video instead reached 1.8 million views, with 500 emails asking if they could buy the dress.

Teresa only had one dress at the time and set out a pre-order that would take four months to fulfill. With only the image of a single dress and an illustration on a makeshift website, that first weekend saw 300 dresses sold, and a company was born.

Through an organic and explosive journey, Chelsea Reece's enchanting dresses captured the hearts of millions worldwide.

The brand's Instagram rapidly grew to nearly 60,000 followers within its first few months, while its captivating content reached over 50 million views, solidifying its place in the fashion landscape and making its unique dress recognizable and iconic.

In just three months, Teresa turned $300 into a million-dollar company.

Visit ChelseaReece.com to shop the latest designs and be part of the fashion revolution.

