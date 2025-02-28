A comedy, a sports drama and a comedy/drama are new in theaters and streaming

Watch Now
A comedy, a sports drama and a comedy/drama are all new at the movies this weekend.
Streaming on Prime Video is the new comedy "Adult Best Friends". Inseparable since childhood, levelheaded Katie takes her codependent best friend Delaney on a girls' trip to break the news that she is getting married. But, things don't go as planned. Film Critic Tony Toscan says, "Adult Best Friends is a rollicking, touching and surprisingly honest look at friendship and overcoming the hurdles in life. If you're looking to laugh and feel good check this one out." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the sports drama "Green and Gold". A struggling family farmer wagers everything on a high-stakes Championship bet, while his granddaughter's musical ambitions could be their ticket to a new beginning. Tony says, "Green and Gold is an overly sappy, saccharine and cliche- filled movie that tries much too hard to pull at your heartstrings. Wait for this one to be on streaming services." He gives it a D and it's not rated.
Also in selected theaters is the comedy / drama "My Dead Friend Zoe." Engaged in a mysterious relationship with her dead best friend from the Army, a female Afghanistan veteran comes head to head with her Vietnam vet grandfather at the family's ancestral lake house. Tony says, "My Dead Friend Zoe is a brilliant, poignant and profound film about coping with PTSD. The film does a remarkable job in balancing drama with comedy allowing the audience an unexpected and yet deeper experience." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

You can see more from Tony at screenchatter.com.

