A comedy, a sports drama and a comedy/drama are new in theaters and streaming

Streaming on Prime Video is the new comedy "Adult Best Friends". Inseparable since childhood, levelheaded Katie takes her codependent best friend Delaney on a girls' trip to break the news that she is getting married. But, things don't go as planned. Film Critic Tony Toscan says, "Adult Best Friends is a rollicking, touching and surprisingly honest look at friendship and overcoming the hurdles in life. If you're looking to laugh and feel good check this one out." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the sports drama "Green and Gold". A struggling family farmer wagers everything on a high-stakes Championship bet, while his granddaughter's musical ambitions could be their ticket to a new beginning. Tony says, "Green and Gold is an overly sappy, saccharine and cliche- filled movie that tries much too hard to pull at your heartstrings. Wait for this one to be on streaming services." He gives it a D and it's not rated.

Also in selected theaters is the comedy / drama "My Dead Friend Zoe." Engaged in a mysterious relationship with her dead best friend from the Army, a female Afghanistan veteran comes head to head with her Vietnam vet grandfather at the family's ancestral lake house. Tony says, "My Dead Friend Zoe is a brilliant, poignant and profound film about coping with PTSD. The film does a remarkable job in balancing drama with comedy allowing the audience an unexpected and yet deeper experience." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

