A comedy/horror, reality TV and a drama are all new in home entertainment

Hitting it's second season on SyFy is the comedy horror series "Reginald the Vampire." In a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires, Reginald stumbles into it as an unlikely hero who will navigate every kind of obstacle and discovers he has a few powers of his own. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Although the idea of the series is a good one, the episodes are hit and miss and the series consistently lacks energy." He gives it a C and it's rated TV-14.

Entering it's 20th season on Discovery is the hit series "Deadliest Catch". This gripping documentary series reveals the mortal perils and intense discomfort that fishing crews face on the open sea including 40-foot waves, 700-pound crab pots that can easily crush a careless crewman and freezing temperatures around the clock. Tony says, "After 20 seasons, Deadliest Catch is still a captivating and intense series." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-PG.

Streaming on most video on demand platforms is the political thriller "Shadow Land." It stars Jon Voight. Haunted by relentless nightmares foretelling his untimely death, a former US president and his psychiatrist discover the threat may be more real than imagined. Tony says, "Although the acting in this movie is good, the script is lackluster and the film moves far too slow to keep the audience's attention." He gives it a D and it's rated R.

