A contestant on Tuesday's "The 1% Club" thought she was signing up to be in the audience

"This Game is Made for Me" says a contestant from Utah on "The 1% Club"
We talk with a contestant on tonight's "The 1% Club" on Fox, who is originally from Utah.
"The 1% Club" is back on Tuesday nights right here on Fox 13.

On the episode tonight, there are a couple of contestants originally from Utah, including Sydnie Childs.

She talked with Morgan Saxton about her time on the game show, which is a unique, compelling and funny outlook testing the nation's intelligence, based on scientific surveys.

Hosted by actor and comedian Joe McHale (Animal Control, Crime Scene Kitchen), the show is a chance to test how your brain works through a series of questions that all have a right answer but can also lead to a series of entertaining wrong answers along the way.

Sydnie says she thought she was throwing her name in to be in the audience, but then got a call to be a contestant!

When talking about the tonight's episode, she says, "Oh my gosh it's going to be so much fun. Lots of sounds, I don't want to say stupid human tricks, but there are a lot of characters on tonight's episode. It's going to be good TV."

You can watch, and play along with the app at 7pm on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

For more information please visit: fox.com/the-1-club.

