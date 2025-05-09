A creepy comedy/horror, an emotional real-life drama and a musical based on a classic are all at the movies

New in theaters is the creepy comedy horror film "Clown in a Cornfield". A fading mid western town in which Frendo the clown, a symbol of bygone success, reemerges as a terrifying scourge. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Clown in a Cornfield is exactly what you'd expect from a comedy horror movie and more offering plenty of laughs and gasps making it a bloody good time." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

Also in selected theaters is the biopic "Lilly" based on the life of Lilly Ledbetter. This emotional drama stars Patricia Clarkson as a courageous factory worker who fights for justice when cheated and mistreated by her company. Tony says, "Lilly is a solid and well-acted bio-drama about the power one voice has to change the world." He gives it a B and it's rated PG-13.

In theaters is the new musical adaptation of William Shakespeare's beloved story as "Juliet & Romeo". In this musical upgrade, original pop music updates Shakespeare's story in a most powerful way. Tony says, "Juliet & Romeo is wonderful retelling of the classic tale of two star-crossed lovers and their ill-fated romance. Check this one out on the biggest screen possible." He gives it an A and it's rated PG-13.

