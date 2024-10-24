A Crispy Cone is a sweet treat famous in European countries; including the Czech Republic.

It's a fresh dough cone, grilled rotisserie-style and covered with cinnamon and sugar or a specialty powder.

The cone is filled with your choice of spread, gourmet soft-serve ice cream, fruit, and a variety of delicious toppings.

During a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Czech Republic, founder Jeremy Carlson was exposed to this European pasty cone that is cooked over hot coals in the streets.

One night before he came home, he had a dream of me making this in the U.S.

Fast forward and Jeremy and his wife Kaitlyn took that dream to "Shark Tank" in the spring of 2023.

They signed a contract with Barbara Corcoran who is helping them franchise with over 65 franchises sold across the country.

That includes a "Crispy Cones" shop in Layton, Utah, which is store number eight for the company. There's also a location in Logan.

Both are owned by franchisees Shelly and Scott Thorne. They say they have plans to open multiple stores in Davis and Weber Counties.

You can find more at thecrispycones.com.

