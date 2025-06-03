A dance company from Utah is going to compete in this year's "World of Dance"

The Movement Dance Center has been teaching and coaching kids in Davis County for 15 years.

But on May 31, 2025, they opened a brand new facility at 3567 W. 1800 N. in West Point with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

And, that's not the only thing they're excited about. They have been chosen to compete at the World of Dance in Los Angeles this summer.

The teachers and staff at The Movement Dance Company are highly educated in dance and tumbling and have built a legacy of incredible instructors including former Jazz dancers, Cowboys cheerleaders, collegiate team dancers and cheerleaders, and teachers with degrees, including masters in dance.

You can learn more at themovementdance.com.