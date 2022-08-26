A Day For Justice will support victims of child physical and sexual abuse

The Children's Justice Center provides resources for victims of physical or sexual abuse in a friendly and comfortable environment.

The Center coordinates between the agencies investigating the abuse including medical, legal, law enforcement and more.

They bring in trained forensic investigators that are able to talk to kids in a way that reduces further trauma.

These services are vital to the process and to the well-being of the victims.

Children's Justice Centers are a 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations and rely on volunteers and donations.

You can help the Weber Morgan Children's Justice Center by taking part in A Day for Justice.

A Day For Justice is Saturday, August 27, 2022. The motorcycle ride and continental breakfast begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Golden Spike Harley Davidson, 5152 S. 1500 W. in Riverdale.

The 5K fun run begins at 8:30 am at Riverside Park at 195 E. 125 N. in Morgan.

You can learn more by visiting: cjcogden.org.