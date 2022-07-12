A dessert you can drink and the perfect spot for Taco Tuesday

Every week Chase with Salt Lake Foodie takes us to some of his favorite spots.

This week, it's all about drinking dessert and celebrating Taco Tuesday.

First, Chase says if you haven't been to Tiger Sugar in Salt Lake City - go!

Here's what he says to get:

Matcha

Mango

Strawberry

Brown Sugar Taro

And, for Taco Tuesday this week, Chase says ROCTACO is a must for folks in Salt Lake City and St. George.

Here's what he says to get:

Lebanese - Purple hibiscus grilled juusto cheese, citrus tabbouleh, creamy cilantro sauce, pickled onion.

Rude Bull - Carne Asada , avocado crema, chipotle lime sauce

The Royal - KC BBQ, creamy slaw, crispy onion

You can follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

