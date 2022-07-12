A dessert you can drink and the perfect spot for Taco Tuesday

Every week Chase with Salt Lake Foodie takes us to some of his favorite spots.
This week, it's all about drinking dessert and celebrating Taco Tuesday.
First, Chase says if you haven't been to Tiger Sugar in Salt Lake City - go!
Here's what he says to get:
Matcha
Mango
Strawberry
Brown Sugar Taro
And, for Taco Tuesday this week, Chase says ROCTACO is a must for folks in Salt Lake City and St. George.
Here's what he says to get:
Lebanese - Purple hibiscus grilled juusto cheese, citrus tabbouleh, creamy cilantro sauce, pickled onion.
Rude Bull - Carne Asada , avocado crema, chipotle lime sauce
The Royal - KC BBQ, creamy slaw, crispy onion
You can follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".