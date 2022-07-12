Watch Now
A dessert you can drink and the perfect spot for Taco Tuesday

Tasty Tuesday
You can drink your dessert and celebrate Taco Tuesday in this week's Tasty Tuesday with Salt Lake Foodie.
Posted at 1:21 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 15:21:58-04

Every week Chase with Salt Lake Foodie takes us to some of his favorite spots.

This week, it's all about drinking dessert and celebrating Taco Tuesday.

First, Chase says if you haven't been to Tiger Sugar in Salt Lake City - go!
Here's what he says to get:

Matcha
Mango
Strawberry
Brown Sugar Taro

And, for Taco Tuesday this week, Chase says ROCTACO is a must for folks in Salt Lake City and St. George.
Here's what he says to get:

Lebanese - Purple hibiscus grilled juusto cheese, citrus tabbouleh, creamy cilantro sauce, pickled onion.
Rude Bull - Carne Asada , avocado crema, chipotle lime sauce
The Royal - KC BBQ, creamy slaw, crispy onion

You can follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

