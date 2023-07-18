A documentary, a comedy and a final season of a series new in home entertainment

Film Critic Tony Toscano gives us his reviews and grades for three new releases in home entertainment.

First, up entering it's sixth and final season on Hulu is the college comedy "Grown-ish". In this spinoff of "Black-ish," a group of young adults head off to college and quickly discover that not everything goes their way. Tony says, "Grown-ish is a lackluster and pompous comedy more irritating than funny. After 6 seasons, this series should have gotten better … but sadly it never seemed to want to improve over the years." It;s rated TV-14 and Tony gives it a "D:,

Next, the underwater documentary "The Deepest Breath" on Netflix. An Italian freediving champion is determined to set a new world in this dangerous extreme sport in which competitors attempt to reach the greatest depth without the use of scuba gear. “The Deepest Breath is an amazing and brilliantly filmed story taking the viewer into the world of freediving as it follows divers Alessia Zecchini and Stephen Keenan on their journey. Do not miss this breathtaking film," says Tony. He gives it an "A" and it's rated PG.

Streaming on video on demand is the sci-fi comedy “Biosphere.” In the future, the last two men on earth must adapt and evolve to save humanity. The film stars Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass and is directed by Mel Eslyn.

Tony says, “Biosphere is a better-than-expected dark comedy about all the social and political problems plaguing humanity distilled down into a small sealed environment." It's not rated and Tony gives it a "B".

You can find more from Tony at screenchatter.com.

