A documentary series, a thriller and an action/thriller are all new releases this week

New and streaming on VOD is the documentary series "Lights, Camera, Friendship on the Spectrum."

This heartwarming and inspiring new reality TV show follows a group of young adults on the autism spectrum as they navigate the outside world and new friendships. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Lights, Camera, Friendship on the Spectrum is an insightful and eye-opening look at how those on the autism spectrum deal with everyday life." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on Prime Video is the thriller "Electra". A journalist and his female companion travel to interview a famous musician in Rome where a generous invite to a country estate becomes something much more than anyone expected. Tony says, "Electra is a surprisingly well written avant-guarde film dealing with lies, deception and murder. If you're into European thrillers this one's for you." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the sequel to action / thriller "The Accountant," aptly titled "The Accountant 2". Christian Wolff, played by Ben Affleck, applies his brilliant mind and illegal methods to reconstruct the unsolved puzzle of a Treasury chief's murder, all the while staying one step ahead of a deadly assassin played by Daniella Pineda. Tony says, "The Accountant 2 is a solid thriller with equal parts action and humor that balances out the story. Although the plot as a few bumps, nevertheless the film is entertaining and well worth your time." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

You can see Tony's full interviews at screenchatter.com.