A dog's nose knows!

You've probably heard that dogs have a keen sense of smell, and that makes them super sniffers. But, they can be trained to be professional scent detectors.

Russ Bishop started Maligator Kennels and has an extensive background in dog training. His certifications are through P.O.S.T., the only training program in the country recognized for expertise in dog psychology and behavior by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Russ joined us with more on his work with dogs and scent detection. His dog Nades even did a demonstration!

He says a dog's nose can be used for everything from sniffing out drugs and human remains, to hunting.

Dogs can smell with they're breathing in and out, unlike humans who can only inhale an odor.

And, their sense of smell up to 100,000 times more powerful than humans.

Russ says any dog can be trained to be a professional.

You can learn more at maligatorkennels.com.

