A drama and thrillers are new in home entertainment this week

Entering its 3rd season on the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark+ is the generational family drama "The Way Home." Three generations of strong, independent women embark on an enlightening time traveling journey and experience the struggles each generation has endured. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "The Way Home is an endearing family drama blending drama with fantasy as the characters travel to different times and begin to uncover who they are as a family." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-PG.

Streaming on Apple TV+ is the action / thriller "Prime Target." A post-graduate mathematics student discovers an effort being made to destroy his work in finding patterns in prime numbers that would allow him to access every computer in the world. Tony says, "Prime Target is a well-written and intriguing series." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-14.

Streaming on most V.O.D. platforms is the horror / thriller "When it Rains in L.A.". A European girl escapes the horror of her boyfriend's death and comes to L.A to deal with her grief. But she comes face to face with the trauma she left behind....and the rain that seems to follow her everywhere. Tony says, "When it Rains in L.A. is a tip of the hat to those dark, atmospheric horror films of the 70's and 80's. If you're looking for a well acted thriller check this one out." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

