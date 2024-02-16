A family film is in theaters and other shows are streaming at home just for adults

Hitting Hulu is the Korean action series "A Shop for Killers". In this action drama a young woman, who lost her parents, grew up in the hands of an uncle who runs an online weapons shopping mall. She faces a new truth after her uncle's sudden death. Tony says, "A Shop for Killers is a martial arts series with amazing choreography, stylish camera work and a compelling storyline. All in all this series will have you engaged and entertained." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

Streaming on Peacock is the redemption drama "Bosco". Based on the story of Quawntay 'Bosco" Adams sentenced to 35 years for attempted possession of marijuana. He escapes to see his daughter but is forced to take responsibility for his past. Tony says, "Bosco is a heartfelt and powerful statement about allowing yourself to overcome mistakes and the power of self healing." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-MA.

In selected theaters is the new family comedy "Popular Theory." Erwin is a girl genius and the youngest student in high school. She is struggling with social isolation when she meets fellow science guru, Winston. The two team up to invent a chemical that changes the high school hierarchy forever. Tony says, "Popular Theory"is a throwback to those breezy family films of the 60's and 70's. The film is lighthearted and a good pick for a family movie night. It gets a B and it's rated PG.

