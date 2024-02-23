A family flick, a family drama and a comedy are new in theaters and showing at home

Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews three new movies: "Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home Franklin", "Bleeding Love" and "Drive Away Dolls".

Streaming on Apple TV+ is new animated Peanuts short “Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin.” Newcomer Franklin has trouble fitting in with the Peanuts gang. When he learns about a Soap Box Derby race, he's sure that winning the race will also mean winning over new friends. Tony says, “Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin is a gentle reminder of the importance of friendship and acceptance. It's a terrific and heartfelt story." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-PG.

Streaming on most VOD platforms is the father and daughter road trip “Bleeding Love” starring real life father and daughter Clara McGregor and Ewan McGregor. After a near-fatal drug overdose a father takes his daughter on a road trip from San Diego to Santa Fe. During their time on the road the two begin to connect. Tony says, “Bleeding Love is a powerful and emotional film centering on the father / daughter dynamic and reconnecting." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the crime comedy “Drive Away Dolls.” In the film, two young women embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way. Tony says, "If you enjoy outrageous comedy this one's for you. Directed by Ethan Cohen (one half of the Cohen Brothers), Drive-Away Dolls takes you into outlandish situations and rapid fire, non-stop jokes." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

You can get more from Tony at screenchatter.com.