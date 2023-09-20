Watch Now
A former major league pitcher and native Utahn has created a company to keep beards soft and healthy

JFEZ Beard Co.
Posted at 1:21 PM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 15:21:26-04

Jared Fernandez was born and raised in Utah and went on to be a major league pitcher.

Now retired, he says he's grown a longer beard but started noticing it was getting dry and less soft.

When he tried oils or balms or even shampoo and conditioner, he said they made him itch and their scents were overpowering.

So, he decided to make his own products. He got so many compliments that he decided to turn it into a company and JFEZ Beard Co. was formed.

They offer everything from homemade Beard Balms to Beard Oils and even Beard Combs.

And, ladies, if you're feeling a little left out, don't worry — JFEZ Beard Co. is developing a line of women's hair care products as well.

To find more information please visit jfezbeardco.com.

