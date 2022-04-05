A former Marine and current police officer traveled from Utah to Poland to help Ukrainians

He's a former Marine and current police officer in Utah who goes by the name Maverick.

He talked to us from Poland, where he and his friend Nate traveled to help people escaping the war on Ukraine.

They helped shuttle Ukrainian women and children from the border. . Often times, Maverick said, they make a two-hour, one-way trip to Krakow and other places, just to get them to safety.

His journey started as a self-funded effort, but then he started an Instagram page documenting his journey. At that point he started receiving donations, which have gone to help Ukrainians, like one family of six he told us about.

"We were able to buy plane tickets, bus tickets, hotel rooms, you know, we've been giving them cash because a lot of their value that they have is gone," said Maverick.

In addition, they've also been able to supply Ukrainians with backpacks and suitcases to help transport their belongings.

"I handed this backpack to a family and this young kid, he's probably 10, 11-years-old, several minutes later we were already down the line a bit, he came running up to us with his cell phone and had a statement in Ukrainian translated to English and it said, 'I want to thank you for all you're doing to help us,'" Maverick shared.

It is compliments like that which Maverick said mean the world to him. "It's awesome, it is man, it's like, it was way more than I ever thought it was going to be," said Maverick.

Maverick had 64 backpacks in the back of the car as we talked to him. He said he was heading to the border again with them in tow.

