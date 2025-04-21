A former Ute is bringing a little "Southern Soul" to his old collegiate stomping grounds.

There's a new restaurant opening in South Salt Lake, and it's owner is a former University of Utah football player.

Frank Henry played for the Utes during the 1977-1978 season and says he fell in love with Utah and vowed to come back one day.

Two years ago Frank and his wife, Jovanna, fulfilled that promise and moved to Bountiful, Utah and now they're bringing a little "Southern Soul" flavor to his old collegiate stomping grounds.

Their restaurant, Creole & Sliders Café, is actually a continuation of a restaurant the couple owned in San Diego.

The authentic Creole food represents three generations of recipes passed down to Jovanna from her mother and grandmother. The recipes have been in her family for more than 100 years.

The menu includes Creole Jumbo, Jambalaya, Red Beans & Rice, Shrimp PO Boys and Sliders.

The grand opening is on April 23, 2025 and the restaurant is located at 2285 South Main Street in South Salt Lake.