A free, prehistoric party for the family!

It's a prehistoric party at Clark Planetarium!

Find out what dinosaurs have in common with space.

The planetarium will offer nearly a dozen dino-themed activities for the whole family including:



coloring pages

dinosaur sounds

virtual dinosaur exploration

crater-maker activity

Thanksgiving Point and Loveland Living Planet Aquarium will be at the planetarium so don’t miss this roaring afternoon!

Come on down to Clark Planetarium on Saturday, June 22 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and experience the world of dinosaurs.

They will also be opening a new film called T-REX 3D in the Northrop Grumman IMAX Theatre for the summer.

Clark Planetarium’s hands-on exhibits are always free, as will the activities on Saturday, June 22.

To see the film, tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children 3-12.

Members can watch the films in the Dome and IMAX Theatres for free and get discounts in the Planet Fun Gift Store and discounts at our concession stand.

For more information, visit slco.org/clark-planetarium

