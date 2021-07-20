A fun Utah mom says you can take a hike, and have fun with your family at these 3 spots

Lori Thompson is a mom of eight sons and loves to go on adventures with them.

She shares her experiences and recommendations for other Utah families on her summer guide and free weekly newsletters.

Lori joined us with three hikes to try in Southern Utah County.

1-The Grotto located in Payson is a 0.6mile out-and-back easy hike that ends with a waterfall.

2-Dripping Rock Falls located in Spanish Fork has a paved path along the creek and the "dripping rock" is on the opposite side of the creek.

3-Burraston Ponds AKA Mona Rope Swing down in Mona. You can stand up paddleboard, fish, swim, kayak. There are also a few different rope swings around the West side of the ponds that you can swing out into the water.

You can follow Lori on her website lorisbucketlist.com and on Instagram: @LorisFabLife.

