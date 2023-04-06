A great-grandma in Utah has become a TikTok sensation

Sharon Barber has become a TikTok sensation — sending messages of positivity to her 2 million plus followers.

She has 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, but she calls her followers her 'grandchildren' as well.

Barber is best known for her motto, "I can do hard things," to encourage others who face personal challenges.

She provides encouraging messages, a cooking segment called "Simply Delicious", where she livestreams from her kitchen and she also shares snippets of campus life as a “senior” at Weber State University.

That's right, at age 79 Barber will receive her associate's degree at WSU this spring.

“I’m a nontraditional student in every sense of the word,” Barber said. “When I first started classes, I was kind of an anomaly. I got a few strange looks. But I decided I’m going to go in there like any other student, with a positive attitude. Now I’m feeling like I’m in my element.”

She intends to go on to earn a bachelor’s degree in creative writing at WSU after receiving her associate’s degree.

You can follow her journey and hear her messages at @grandmagreat on TikTok.

