A heat pump can help you save energy

A heat pump provides both heating and cooling to your home, including better air quality and comfort.

Efficient heat pumps can be customized to your home’s needs making them an excellent choice for upgrading your HVAC system.

"A heat pump collects heat from outdoors and transfers it indoors," said Jona Whitesides with Rocky Mountain Power. "When your home needs cooling, the process works in reverse."

If your current HVAC system is older than 10-15 years or shows signs of failure (unusual noises, frequent breakdowns or decreased efficiency) consider a new one.

The process is similar to an air conditioner unit install and should only take a few hours.

Typically a heat pump will cost the same or less than a comparable A/C unit. Rocky Mountain Power has available rebates to help reduce the cost. Additional rebates and tax credits are also available.

Find an approved vendor to qualify for the Rocky Mountain Power rebate and find a contractor at WattsmartHomes.com