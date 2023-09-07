A high schooler from Utah is one of the 2023 National Student Poets

One of this year's National Student Poets is from right here in Utah.

The program was started by Michelle Obama in 2012, and now in its tenth year is considered the nation's highest honor for youth poets presenting original work.

Gabriella Miranda, a Senior from Rowland Hall, was selected from thousands of students to represented the West Region of the U.S.

She will be officially appointed in Washington D.C. in September.

Gabriella was born and raised in Salt Lake City who has loved poems and reading since she was a young child.

Now as a poet, Gabriella centers her work around depictions of human relationships, the complexities of looking for connection, and what it means to build an identity from the foundation of another's.

Within the Creative Writing program, she has been an editor of her school's literary magazine since her freshman year, and currently serves on a national editorial board that generates content regarding youth advocacy.

Gabriella hopes to continue to connect with others who appreciate and breathe life into the platform of written word.