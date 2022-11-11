A highly-anticipated sequel is At the Movies this weekend!

At the movies this weekend, a highly-anticipated sequel!

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters. The epic Marvel sequel is an exciting, powerful adventure that is both a tribute to late star Chadwick Boseman and the next chapter for Wakanda as they fight intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challas death.

Sam and Kate is in theaters with Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek starring alongside their real-life kids Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The family drama is about a man returning home to take care of his ailing dad who falls for a local women, while his dad falls for her mom.

In select theaters before expanding nationwide by Thanksgiving is director Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans about a boy finding his love for movies and embarking on his own filmmaking journey.

Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer get festive with Spirited in theaters now. The musical puts a twist on the tale of A Christmas Carol told through the perspective of visiting ghosts.

Netflix introduces the magic of Slumberland in theaters now. The fantasy film with Marlow Barkley and Jason Momoa is about a young girl and her eccentric guide Flip hopping dream to dream in hopes of finding her missing father.

