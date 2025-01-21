A historical mystery, an action film and a medical series are all new in home entertainment.

Hitting The History Channel is a brand new series "Hunting History with Steven Rinella".

Outdoorsman and survivalist Steven Rinella investigates historical mysteries like the search for D.B. Cooper and the lost colony of Roanoke. Film Critic Tony Toscano says,

"Hunting History is a well put together series and covers historical legends and mysteries with new perspectives and insights." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on most VOD platforms is the military action thriller "Sniper: The Last Stand".

In the 11th film in the 'Sniper' franchise, Brandon Beckett is deployed to lead a group of elite soldier to stop an arms dealer from activating a deadly super weapon. Tony says,

"Sniper: The Last Stand is a gritty action film upping the body count from the last "Sniper" movie. If you're a fan of military action films, this one won't disappoint." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on HBO MAX is the medical drama "The Pitt." it stars Noah Wyle. The series focuses on the daily lives of healthcare professionals in a Pittsburgh hospital as they juggle workplace politics and the emotional toll of treating critically ill patients. Tony says, "Impressive camerawork and acting combine to make this an intriguing and addicting series." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

You can see Tony's full interviews and much more at screenchatter.com.