A home in Saratoga Springs is the first its kind in the nation, built by an all-woman skilled labor team

A home in Saratoga Springs is the first of its kind in the entire country, it's built by an all-woman skilled labor team.

That includes skilled tradeswomen, women-owned construction companies, engineers, designers, architects and a labor team of experienced women.

We talked with the General Contractor of the project, Stephanie Sharp who says one major reason for undertaking this project is to inspire women of all ages to pursue a career in home building.

Although it's a typically male-dominated field, more and more women are entering and succeeding in this industry.

The home is in the Wander community (an Oakwood Homes community) and is a 3,200-square-foot, two story home with a finished basement. It has a chef's kitchen, a serene master bedroom retreat, a children's play area and gathering places fo friends and family.

The home will be officially unveiled in June at the 2021 Utah Valley Parade of Homes.

Proceeds from the home's sale will go to scholarships for women pursuing careers in construction management and home-building trades, as well as the local nonprofit LifeStart Village, which gives women and children a new start and future projects like this one.

You can see the home at 126 South High Rock Avenue in Saratoga Springs, and also follow the process on Instagram @thehousethat_she_built.