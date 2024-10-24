A husband and wife filmmaking duo wrote, shot and released a sci-fi action comedy

Boston McConnaughey and Renny Grames are a husband and wife filmmaking duo who wrote, shot and released a sci-fi action comedy called "Alien Country".

Renny joined us in studio, along with producer and actress Rachele Brook Smith.

They said "Alien Country" features an almost all Utah-based cast and crew and features Utah scenery like red rocks.

"Alien Country" recently won the Grand Jury Prize for Best Comedy Feature Film at the prestigious Flicker's Rhode Island International Film Festival.

The movie also won Best Film Made in Utah at HorrorFest in St. George.

Boston and Renny are soon off to premiere the movie in Trieste's Science + Fiction Festival in Italy as well as Fright Fest in London.

They told us the movies is about a swarm of alien creatures has invaded the small town of "Blue River." Now Jimmy, and his pregnant girlfriend, Everly must work together to stop the monsters, or the planet and their relationship is doomed.

If "love" really conquers all, how will it stack up in a no-holds-barred arena battle against extra-terrestrial monsters?

"Alien Country" is available now on Amazon and iTunes.

It's the perfect, not-so-scary, scary movie to watch during the Halloween season.

You can find more information at aliencountry.com.

