A Kearns great-grandma is the winner of a furnace giveaway by SameDay and Fox 13

Over the holidays, SameDay Heating & Air, Plumbing and Electrical teamed up with Fox 13 to give away a furnace to a deserving family in need.

Recently the winner got her new furnace and her home is nice and warm again.

Gayle Hakanson has lived in the same home in Kearns for about 50 years. Her furnace was old and not working well, so Gayle's daughter-in-law Christy Ferguson nominated her for a new one.

"She's worked hard her whole life and she really needed it," says Christy.

Gayle didn't even know she'd been nominated, until she won. And even then, she didn't believe it. "I accused my son of doing it," Gayle said. "Cause we're always pulling jokes on each other and stuff like that and he said 'No mom, it's real.," Gayle continued.

Mike Bentzien and his team with SameDay replaced the furnace with a new one that will not only heat the home better, it will mean a more balanced temperature in all of the rooms.

SameDay has been in business for 67 years and the company believes in giving back to the community. "Honestly it's a great opportunity and makes me feel really good about the company I work for. It's rewarding to come to work each and every day knowing that we're going above and beyond taking care of those in our community," says Mike.

As for Gayle and her family — they say winning the new furnace is "amazing".

SameDay offers 24/7 service all along the Wasatch Front. You can visit them at samedayutah.com to schedule HVAC, plumbing or electrical service.

