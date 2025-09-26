A kid's adventure film and a sequel are new in theaters and a thriller is new to watch at home

New in theaters is the kid's adventure film "Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie". Gabby and Grandma Gigi's road trip takes an unexpected turn when Gabby's prized dollhouse ends up with an eccentric cat lady. Gabby embarks on a adventure to reunite the Gabby Cats and retrieve her beloved dollhouse before it's too late. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Based on the Netflix series, Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie is a fun and colorful adventure aimed at the preschooler in your home." He gives it a B and it's rated G.

Streaming on most video on demand platforms is the action / thriller "A Line of Fire". An ex-FBI agent is pulled back into a dangerous world when his former partner's niece asks for his help. Tony says, "A Line of Fire is hilariously bad. From it's wooden acting to its horrendous script, the film just uses every cliche in the book. Don't waste your time." He gives it an F and it's rated R.

In selected theaters is the horror / thriller "The Strangers Chapter 2," the sequel to last years "The Strangers Chapter 1". The Strangers are back - more brutal and relentless than ever. When they learn that one of their victims, Maya is still alive, they return to finish what they've started. Tony says, "Director Renny Harlin ups the violence and brutality from chapter 1 but also tries to over explain the reasons for the terror which lessens the film's impact." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

