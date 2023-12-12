Watch Now
The Place

Actions

"A Kurt Bestor Christmas" is coming to Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City

A Kurt Bestor Christmas
Kurt Bestor gives us a peek into arranging music for "A Kurt Bestor Christmas".
Posted at 2:13 PM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 16:13:07-05

A Kurt Bestor Christmas is the longest-running Christmas show in Utah. This will be the 36th year!

A Kurt Bestor Christmas will play at Eccles Theater in downtown Salt Lake City where shows will be on December 14, 15 and 16, 2023. The theater does not have a bad seat in the house!

David Archuleta is the special guest for all Salt Lake shows, and will perform a special rendition of "Prayer of the Children", which is in its 30th year of being a part of Kurt's Christmas shows.

There's a special Minky family package, $25 for 4 tickets for Thursday, December 14th show, use code FAMPACK.

You can get tickets at Kurtbestor.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere