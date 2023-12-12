"A Kurt Bestor Christmas" is coming to Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City

A Kurt Bestor Christmas is the longest-running Christmas show in Utah. This will be the 36th year!

A Kurt Bestor Christmas will play at Eccles Theater in downtown Salt Lake City where shows will be on December 14, 15 and 16, 2023. The theater does not have a bad seat in the house!

David Archuleta is the special guest for all Salt Lake shows, and will perform a special rendition of "Prayer of the Children", which is in its 30th year of being a part of Kurt's Christmas shows.

There's a special Minky family package, $25 for 4 tickets for Thursday, December 14th show, use code FAMPACK.

You can get tickets at Kurtbestor.com.

