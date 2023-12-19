A lack of social interactions can lead to social isolation

Having a lack of meaningful social interactions and connections can lead to social isolation – and can have serious negative impacts on your overall health and wellbeing.

According to Dr. Skyler Nguyen, a family medicine physician with Optum Utah, people who experience social isolation may face an increased risk of a whole host of health problems, including dementia, heart disease and stroke, and depression and anxiety. “There’s even a correlation to a higher risk of premature death overall.”

So what can we do to prevent social isolation? Dr. Nguyen recommends several simple steps, including:

· Making time to engage in hobbies – with other people

· Making a concerted effort to stay in touch with the people you care about the most

· Taking care of your physical health - Exercise, a healthy diet, and getting enough sleep are beneficial to your mental health

Anyone can suffer the effects of social isolation, but older adults may be particularly susceptible, according to Dr. Nguyen. “More seniors tend to live alone, and may have other contributing factors, like mobility concerns, that make it harder for them to interact with others.”

To counteract that problem, Optum has three Community Centers, located throughout the region, all of them free and open to anyone in the public, ages 55 and older. “At the Optum Community Centers, we have fitness classes taught by experts, and fun group activities – all in a social, welcoming environment for all.”

Click here to find a location closest to you, along with a full schedule of classes and events.