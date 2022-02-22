A-List actor Jason Momoa is the narrator of this documentary that will open the LDS Film Festival

A-list actor and native Hawaiian Jason Momoa is the narrator for the award-winning documentary Waterman.

The film explores the life of legendary Hawaiian Duke Kahanamoku and his legacy as a legendary swimmer, and the undisputed father of modern-day surfing.

You can learn more about the movie at WatermanTheMovie.com

Waterman is the opening night feature for this year's LDS Film Festival. It runs March 2-5 at the Scera Center for the Arts. More information and tickets can be found at ldsfilmfest.com.

The 2022 festival will continue as the LDS Film Festival for one last time and then it will be known as Zion Film Festival.