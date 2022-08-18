A local accomplished athlete is giving back to her sisters in sports

"I knew from the moment I skied I was where I belonged," says local athlete Danelle Umstead.

She's the founder of "Sisters in Sports" because she learned first-hand how important mentoring is for women in athletics.

Danelle is blind. But that didn't stop her from taking up skiing at 29 years old.

She even represented the U.S. at the 2010 Paralympic games.

But, she says she wouldn't have gotten where she is without a community of women and girls in sport who believed in her and encouraged her to be her best.

Sisters in Sports is having a celebration event on August 25 in Park City.

The celebration will consist of food, cocktails, live entertainment, a silent auction and the opportunity to mingle with Danelle and other Olympic and Paralympic medalists.

For more information please visit: sistersinsportsfoundation.org.