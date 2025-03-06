A local actor is part of the cast of "Les Misérables"

With so many popular songs, Les Misérables is arguably one of the most iconic Broadway musicals of all time.

Les Mis is in town right now — at the Eccles Theater through March 15 2025.

Morgan Saxton talked with one of the actors, who is from Bountiful, Utah.

Andrew Marks Maughan is one of the students at the barricade, you'll see him because he's the one that waves the flag.

He's also the understudy for Jean Valjean.

You can follow his stage journey on Instagram @andrewmarksmaughan and get your tickets to Le Mis at saltlakecity.broadway.com

