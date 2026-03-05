A local baker is on a brand new competition series on Food Network

Food Network has a new series, Ultimate Baking Championship, premiering on Monday, March 9th and one of the 16 elite pastry chefs is from Utah.

Adalberto Diaz of Fillings & Emulsions is in the running to be named the Ultimate Baking Champion and win $50,000!

During the series, competitors are tested on core techniques that a pastry chef must master and then are judged by Duff Goldman and other guest judges.

For more than three decades, Chef Adalberto Diaz has been bringing the culture and cuisine of his homeland to Utah through his Latin bakery with a French flair!

You can learn more at fillingsandemulsions.com and be sure to tune in to the Ultimate Baking Championship beginning Monday, March 9 at 7pm and streaming the next day on HBO Max and discovery+.