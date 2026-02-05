A local bull rider is part of PBR's Unleash The Beast coming to Salt Lake City

PBR's Unleash The Beast will storm into Salt Lake City February 6-7, 2026 as the world's best riders face the rankest bulls.

One of the riders is 20-year-old Kade Madsen from Honeyville, Utah.

He returned to the saddle a couple of months ago after taking a break to serve a 2-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Now competing on the Unleash The Beast tour, Kade's quickly reestablishing himself as one of the best!

Kade says just as much as riders are athletes, so are the bulls and he says PBR has the highest standards of care for its animal athletes.

You can see them at the Delta Center and get your tickets at pbr.com, deltacenter.com or Seatgeek.com.