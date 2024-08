The owner of Rose Anvil says he spotted something familiar on the big screen in "Twisters".

Weston Kay makes a popular camera harness he calls "The Lone Bandit", which he says is very similar to the one worn throughout the movie by the main character.

Kay's camera harness was part of a Kickstarter campaign years ago to start his business.

Since then, Rose Anvil has become a leading name in the world of high-quality craftmanship, focusing on leather goods.

You can learn more at roseanvil.com.