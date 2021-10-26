A local children's clothing company is celebrating Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Utah children's clothing brand Lulu + Roo in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone with the launch of a Harry Potter themed collection.

We talked with Amanda Hendrickson and Sydni Sorensen from Lulu + Roo, who says the Harry Potter X Lulu and Roo assortment includes rompers, sleepers, hoodies, dresses and more ranging from sizes 0-3 to adult so the whole family can get in on the fun.

The pieces can be mixed and matched and feature everything from Hogwarts house pride stripes, embroidered details, unique Hogwarts house patches and vibrant house colors.

The collection is available now at luluandrooclothing.com.