A local company drops new designs for their hand towels every month

Tawny Gallegos with Unrakd Hand Towels say "Every time we make a sale we jump for joy at the excitement of the support we are receiving and couldn't be more grateful!"

And, they're getting a lot of support!

The Unrakd towels are made with function and design in mind. They are a lightweight, microfiber and polyester mix with a waffle weave type of fabric. They are super soft, absorbent and ideal for drying and scrubbing.

You can use them to dry dishes in the kitchen, hands in the bathroom, cars after a wash, and wiping up spills.

Unrakd have many different designs from vibrant colors to neutral tones. And on the first Wednesday of the month, they drop new designs.

The towels are designed and printed locally in Utah.

Tawny says they have new ideas and exciting products they are launching in the new year so stay tuned!

For more information please visit: unrakd.com.