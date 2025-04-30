A local company is helping to teach children to swim who otherwise couldn't take lessons

In honor of National Water Safety Month, Pool Scouts has partnered with the Hope Floats Foundation to donate more than 1,500 swim lessons for children living in poverty.

Local Pool Scouts Owner, Shane Larsen, says throughout May, he will be donating $1.00 from each service to the Hope Floats Foundation to provide scholarships for children in our community.

Drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for children under five and the second leading cause of accidental death for children under 14.

This risk is reduced by 88 percent for children who participate in formal swim lessons.

While these numbers are startling, programs like Hope Floats make it easier for children who might not otherwise have access to swim lessons to learn how to swim.

Shane says, "We take great honor in this partnership and believe the mission of Hope Floats help saves lives. With swimming pools being a large contributor to annual drownings, spreading awareness about the importance of learning to swim is a priority for Pool Scouts. We always want to provide a safe environment for you and your family."

You can learn more at poolscouts.com/wasatchfront.