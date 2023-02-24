A local company is working to help stop the trucking industry shortage

Blendyd is bringing high-tech, mobile-first, automated solutions to low-tech

recruitment in the trucking industry.

Blendyd was the brainchild of Cameron Williams. When he passed away suddenly in 2021 from complications of a brain tumor, his twin sister Morgan took over as CEO and is now leading his vision.

Blendyd was one of four finalists from Utah in the NBA Foundation's "Pitch Competition" during the All-Star Weekend.

Each finalist was able to pitch their business and technology to a panel of judges, including the Utah Jazz Governor Ryan Sweeney and the American Express Chief Marketing Officer Elizabeth Rutledge. The goal of the competition was to elevate and bring exposure to black entrepreneurs.

While Blendyd didn't win the competition, they did get a lot of national exposure and Morgan joined us to explain more about the company.

Morgan says, " We follow the American Trucking Association closely and are seeing the growing number of driver shortages across the US. While there are many reasons for this, as a technology company we believe that the leaky funnel caused by ineffiencies in the recruitment process can be fixed with automation."

She says Blendyd automates manual recruitment tasks creating greater efficiency to recruit truck drivers.

The solution eliminates slow, paper-based lead qualification, enables personalized two-way SMS communication, integrates and automates existing email and scheduling tools, and provides necessary analytics for recruiters to easily track and prioritize candidates.

To learn more, visit blendydstudios.io or follow them on Instagram @blendydstudio.io.