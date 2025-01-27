A local designer had his creations on the red carpet for "Moana 2"

Afa Ah Loo is a local designer who had some of his pieces on the red carpet of the "Moana 2" movie preview.

He got to dress the star with a beautiful shell top. He worked around the clock to make it happen!

He also created the outfits for some of the directors.

He says he grew up with a very creative mother, and learned how to sew from her.

Afa Ah Loo took to fashion design and showed us some of his sweater designs that will be available to purchase on Friday, July 30, 2025.

You can see all of his work on afaahloo.com and on Instagram@afa.ahlooo.

