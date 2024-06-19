Watch Now
A local food truck is bringing a popular food in Brazil to Utah

"Crazy for Coxinhas"
This food truck is bringing the flavors of Brazil to Utah.
Posted at 2:09 PM, Jun 19, 2024

Coxinha is a popular food in Brazil made with shredded chicken, covered in dough, battered and fried.

It was one of Rudineia Fernandes' favorite meals growing up in her native country, and she wanted to bring the flavors to Utah.

So, she opened her food truck "Crazy for Coxinhas".

In addition to the Coxinha, you can also get Brazilian salgados, meals and sweet treats.

You can check the location of the food truck here, and you can also rent out the truck for weddings, birthdays and more.

For more information please visit crazyforcoxinhas.com.

