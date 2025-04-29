A local teacher is helping students gain the tools to be tomorrow's scientific leaders.

A Hunter High School teacher is one of 24 educators across the country who received a STEM Research Grant.

Trenton Young has been teaching for eight years and currently teaches biology and botany.

For the past four years, his students have been conducting original research in class, leading to increased engagement and significant growth in their science and engineering practices.

Trenton also models original research for his students, which has allowed him to further explore and share his passion for soil ecology.

The grant comes from Society for Science. In all $58,000 in Research Grants were awarded.

They vary between $2,00 and $5,000, based on what the teacher requested for their classroom.

Trenton says, "This grant has made a tremendous difference to my students conducting original research. It has given them access to several new fields of research because they now have the equipment needed to collect that data. My students and I are so grateful for the opportunities the STEM Research Grant has given us."

