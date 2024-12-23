A local veteran of the Marine Corps is hoping to be in the 2026 Paralympics

Annika Hutsler joined the Marine Corps in 2017.

While at bootcamp, Annika was experiencing extreme pain in her right foot.

The pain led to the discovery of an intramuscular arteriovenous vascular tumor – which resulted in the amputation of her right leg below the knee in 2019.

During her recovery, Annika was connected with Semper Fi & America's Fund , a veteran nonprofit that helped her get involved with adaptive sports to improve her physical and mental health, and connected her with a community of others in similar situations.

Annika has since competed in the Warrior Games and Invictus Games for sports including track, field, and wheelchair rugby, and is now working towards her goal of competing in the 2026 Paralympics for snowboarding, and is an advocate for others who have experienced limb loss.

You can follow her journey at @annikatheamputee on Instagram.

For the 13th consecutive year, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation and Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG) will partner with Semper Fi & America’s Fund in the Double Down for Veterans Match Campaign.

Through the end of the year, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation, with support from PXG, will match every donation made to The Fund dollar-for-dollar up to $10 million.