A locally-owned pastry shop is opening soon in City Creek Center

Eclair French Pastry is Utah's premier location for more than 26 flavors of eclairs, plus croissants, cookies, cakes and other delicious pastries.

Their man location is in Sandy at 7948 S. 1300 E., where they host all kinds of great events. This Saturday, October 5, 2024, they will be hosting a Book Lover's Tea Party with full tea service and book-themed appetizers and desserts. Tickets are available on the website.

Then on Saturday evening, they will have live Greek music from "Maria and the Invisible" as dinner is served from 7:30pm-9pm.

But the BIG announcement is that Eclair French Pastry will be opening their second location in City Creek Center on October 16, 2024. They will offer delicious coffees, teas, and gourmet hot chocolate along with their pastries.

They will be open at 8am for all of the downtown folks to stop in for a drink and a pastry before work.

For more information please visit: eclairfrenchpastry.com and follow them on Instagram@EclairSLC.

